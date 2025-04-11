Power outage hits Seoul's Yeongdeungpo District after construction site accident
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 18:36
A construction site accident in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, caused a power outage on Friday after a crane knocked over two electric poles.
A report was received at around 2:50 p.m. that two utility poles had collapsed onto the road near a construction site on Yeongdeungpo-ro, according to the Yeongdeungpo Police Precinct and fire authorities.
The poles fell across a two-lane road, but no injuries were reported as no vehicles or pedestrians were nearby at the time.
“A 12-meter-long (39.4-feet-long) concrete pile being lifted by a crane fell onto power lines, which apparently caused the poles to collapse from the impact,” a police official said, adding that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.
“Our apartment suddenly lost power, so I stepped outside and saw that part of the construction site wall had also collapsed," said Park, a 59-year-old resident. "I often walk along that road, so I was shocked to see the poles down.”
“The fallen poles also brought down an outer wall of the construction site,” said 28-year-old Kim Ji-woo.
The blackout affected areas in Yeongdeungpo-dong and Dangsan-dong. Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) shut off electricity in the surrounding area and is currently assessing the extent of the outage. Emergency restoration work is being carried out in coordination with fire officials, with power expected to be fully restored by around 10 p.m.
