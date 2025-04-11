Train service on the Gyeongui-Jungang line suspended after train derails in Paju
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 16:30 Updated: 11 Apr. 2025, 17:31
Train service on the Gyeongui-Jungang line was suspended on Friday after a commuter train derailed in Paju, Gyeonggi.
Paju city sent out an emergency alert at 3:50 p.m., saying a train traveling in the Seoul-bound direction from Munsan-eup had gone off the tracks.
Train operations have been suspended, and the city advised passengers to seek alternative transportation.
A Korail official said the train made an emergency stop after detecting an abnormality on the track during operation.
No casualties have been reported as of 4:44 p.m.
Update, Apr. 11: Added details regarding the accident.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
