Train service on the Gyeongui-Jungang line suspended after train derails in Paju

Train service on the Gyeongui-Jungang line was suspended on Friday after a commuter train derailed in Paju, Gyeonggi.Paju city sent out an emergency alert at 3:50 p.m., saying a train traveling in the Seoul-bound direction from Munsan-eup had gone off the tracks.Train operations have been suspended, and the city advised passengers to seek alternative transportation.A Korail official said the train made an emergency stop after detecting an abnormality on the track during operation.No casualties have been reported as of 4:44 p.m.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [ [email protected]