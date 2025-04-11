 Train service on the Gyeongui-Jungang line suspended after train derails in Paju
Train service on the Gyeongui-Jungang line suspended after train derails in Paju

Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 16:30 Updated: 11 Apr. 2025, 17:31
Wheels of a derailed train on the Gyeongui-Jungang line in Paju, Gyeonggi, on April 11. [YONHAP]

Train service on the Gyeongui-Jungang line was suspended on Friday after a commuter train derailed in Paju, Gyeonggi.  
 
Paju city sent out an emergency alert at 3:50 p.m., saying a train traveling in the Seoul-bound direction from Munsan-eup had gone off the tracks.
 

Train operations have been suspended, and the city advised passengers to seek alternative transportation.
 
A Korail official said the train made an emergency stop after detecting an abnormality on the track during operation.
 
No casualties have been reported as of 4:44 p.m.
 
Update, Apr. 11: Added details regarding the accident. 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]


