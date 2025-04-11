T'way Air crew members resuscitate unconscious French passenger on Paris-Incheon flight

Korean low-cost carrier T'way Air said Friday a passenger was successfully resuscitated by flight crew members after falling unconscious on a recent international flight from Paris.According to the company, a French male passenger in his 60s collapsed and lost consciousness aboard flight TW402 from Paris to Incheon on April 2.T'way Air flight attendant Kim Sang-man was the first to respond after learning that the passenger had no pulse and was not breathing. He immediately conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation while other crew members continued lifesaving efforts until the passenger regained consciousness.The passenger later recovered fully and arrived at Incheon International Airport without further health issues."I tried to stay calm and focused on the training I had received," Kim said. "I am grateful for the help from my colleagues and passengers, and will continue to carry out my duties with a strong sense of responsibility."Yonhap