 Two missing after subway construction site collapse in Gyeonggi
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 15:58
A one-kilometer stretch of road between Yangji Intersection in Gwangmyeong and Hohyeon Intersection in Anyang, Gyeonggi, was closed after a report that a nearby subway construction site could collapse on April 11. [NEWS1]

A subway construction site in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi, collapsed Friday afternoon at around 3:40 p.m., hours after authorities evacuated the location due to safety concerns.
 
Although authorities evacuated workers and police closed off a roughly one-kilometer (0.62 miles) stretch of road between Yangji Intersection in Gwangmyeong and Hohyeon Intersection in Anyang, contact could not be established with two workers after the collapse, according to local reports.
 

As the underground space collapsed, some above-ground roads and commercial facilities were damaged. No additional casualties were reported as a result.
 
A report was filed Friday around noon that structural cracks had appeared on a support pillar at the construction site for the new Shinansan Line in Iljik-dong in Gwangmyeong.
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
Two missing after subway construction site collapse in Gyeonggi

