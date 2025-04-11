Unesco adds Korea's post-war reforestation campaign to Memory of the World Register
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 15:40
Unesco designated archives of Korea’s reforestation efforts after decades of destructive colonial rule and war to its Memory of the World Register on Thursday, the Korea Forest Service announced Friday.
Government passes acts after devastating war
The Forest Rehabilitation Records document the whole process of Korea’s national reforestation campaign following the devastation of Japanese colonial rule and the 1950-53 Korean War. The archives include 9,619 legal and government documents, photographs, films and other items. The Korea Forest Service holds 1,481 of these; other central government bodies hold 2,157; local governments 4,012; forest cooperatives 1,232; and individuals 2,218.
In 1953, shortly after the war, the nation’s forests were in critical condition, with an average timber stock of just 6 square meters (11 square feet) per hectare. Korea’s total growing stock had plummeted from 65 million square meters in 1942 to 36 million square meters in 1952. Refugees, who were short on electricity and coal, burned wood for fuel and energy. The country lacked both resources and the enforcement capacity to protect its forests.
Experts say if the situation had continued unchecked for another decade, the entire peninsula could have become barren, and reforestation may have been impossible.
To address the crisis, the government enacted the Forest Law in 1961, followed by the Erosion Control Law in 1962 and the Emergency Measures Law for National Reforestation in 1963. In 1967, the government established the Korea Forest Service to lead reforestation efforts. The campaign gained momentum with the start of the first Ten-Year Forest Rehabilitation Plan in 1973.
Presidents join in green effort
Under the plan, the government initiated erosion control and afforestation projects, offered incentives to encourage public participation and eliminated slash-and-burn agriculture. Even presidents joined annual tree-planting events on Arbor Day to raise awareness.
Thanks to these efforts, the country planted 2.94 billion trees in just six years — four years ahead of the original schedule.
Over the past five decades, Korea has increased its forest stock fifteenfold. As of 2020, the timber volume reached 165 cubic meters per hectare. Forests now cover 63 percent of the country, more than double the global average of 31 percent and the fourth highest among OECD members.
Korea’s forest policy has become a global model for combating climate change, protecting biodiversity and restoring ecosystems. It has inspired international cooperation through ODA programs, training initiatives and support for desertification control.
“Unesco inscribing these records affirms the global recognition of Korea’s forest policies,” said Lim Sang-seop, head of the Korea Forest Service. “We will continue to uphold our responsibility as a global leader in safeguarding the future of humanity through forests.”
With this new entry, Korea now has 20 items on Unesco's Memory of the World Register, including a 15th-century commentary on the Korean alphabet, the archives of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), the diaries of the Royal Secretariat and a 17th-century Korean medical encyclopedia.
