 Yoon supporters gather in front of official residence on day of departure
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 19:18
A supporter of former President Yoon Suk Yeol holds up a sign calling for his return in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on April 11. [YONHAP]

Supporters of former President Yoon Suk Yeol gathered in front of the presidential residence in central Seoul on Friday, the day he vacated the premises.  
 
The gathering came a week after the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove him from office.
 

Around 500 people assembled near the residence by 3 p.m., two hours before Yoon left, based on unofficial estimates by police, according to Yonhap News Agency.
 
The YouTube channel “Tube Shin” held a rally in front of the Volvo Building near the residence at 3 p.m., drawing Yoon supporters. The event's organizer told the authorities that 10,000 participants were expected.
 
“The president is expected to speak to young people before his departure,” a rally host said. “We’ll be moving toward the residence at 4 p.m., so we need 200 young people to gather.”
 
Supporters of former President Yoon Suk Yeol hold up a sign calling for his return in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on April 11. [YONHAP]

The host added that “the Presidential Security Service contacted us saying participants must be properly identified,” urging those in their 40s and below to bring ID cards. “There’s a chance former President Yoon will shake hands personally," he said
 
“It was a request from his side for people in their 50s, 60s or 70s to not be allowed in,” he added.
 
Another group supporting Yoon held a separate rally at 10 a.m. in front of the Lutheran Church near the residence, chanting slogans such as “Your Excellency, please run again” and “We will never accept the impeachment.”
 
Supporters of former President Yoon Suk Yeol await his return to Acrovista in Seocho District, southern Seoul on April 11. [YONHAP]

Some supporters confronted police officers deployed near the residence to prevent clashes with counterprotesters, asking them if they were “Chinese.” Others surrounded members of the press, hurled insults and blew whistles.
 
Meanwhile, the area around Acrovista in Seocho-dong, southern Seoul — Yoon's residence — remained relatively quiet but tense.
 
A bouquet of flowers, likely ordered by a resident, was seen at the scene. Some supporters were spotted holding Korean and American flags, while security personnel at the mixed-use building restricted access and conducted patrols.
 
A banner welcomes former President Yoon Suk Yeol's return to Acrovista in Seocho District, southern Seoul on April 11. [NEWS1]

Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
