Administrator or candidate? Han Duck-soo must clarify his role

As Korea approaches the June 3 presidential election, acting President Han Duck-soo finds himself at the center of political controversy. What began as speculation within the ruling People Power Party about his potential candidacy has escalated into a national debate, with opposition lawmakers warning of a constitutional crisis should Han fail to clarify his intentions.The question is simple but urgent: Will Han serve as a neutral caretaker guiding the country through a period of uncertainty, or will he enter the race himself?The timing could hardly be more delicate. Following the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and the imposition — and subsequent revocation — of martial law, Korea is grappling with a fragile political climate and rising economic pressures. The United States' sudden imposition of tariffs has already rattled Korean industries, requiring steady and strategic diplomacy in response. In moments like these, the country needs administrative focus, not electoral distraction.Han, who was elevated to the position of acting president after Yoon’s impeachment, was expected to serve as a stabilizing force. But recent political developments have placed that neutrality in doubt. Senior PPP figures have floated his name as a presidential contender, citing the absence of a strong conservative rival to Democratic Party hopeful Lee Jae-myung. Even former U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly inquired about Han’s plans in a recent phone call.Han’s response — that he is weighing various calls and circumstances — has only intensified speculation. Meanwhile, his decision to nominate two Constitutional Court justices, one of whom is under investigation for alleged complicity in Yoon’s failed martial law order, has fueled accusations of partisanship. Such moves risk undermining the public’s trust in the fairness of the election he is supposed to oversee.The appearance of neutrality is as important as neutrality itself. Korea’s electoral process must remain above suspicion, especially after a period of intense political instability. If Han wishes to enter the race, he must first resign. If not, he must state clearly that he has no intention of doing so.This is not merely a question of optics. It is a test of principle — whether those entrusted with safeguarding democratic institutions can resist the lure of power in moments of national vulnerability.Han has served Korea in many capacities. In this one, he must choose: Will he manage the election as a steward of constitutional order, or step into the fray as a political contender? He cannot do both.