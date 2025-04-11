 China, Japan, Korea central bank officials discuss impact of U.S. tariffs
China, Japan, Korea central bank officials discuss impact of U.S. tariffs

Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 11:59
United States President Donald Trump's tariff [JOONGANG ILBO]

China, Japan and Korea's finance and central bank officials met and discussed the impact of U.S. tariffs on the global and regional macroeconomic situation, China's central bank said on Friday.
 
The People's Bank of China Deputy Gov. Xuan Changneng was at the Asean and China, Japan and Korea finance and central bank deputies meeting on April 8 and 9, according to a statement. 
 

