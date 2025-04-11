China, Japan, Korea central bank officials discuss impact of U.S. tariffs
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 11:59
China, Japan and Korea's finance and central bank officials met and discussed the impact of U.S. tariffs on the global and regional macroeconomic situation, China's central bank said on Friday.
The People's Bank of China Deputy Gov. Xuan Changneng was at the Asean and China, Japan and Korea finance and central bank deputies meeting on April 8 and 9, according to a statement.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)