China says it will fight to the end, urges U.S. to correct 'wrongful practices' in tariff war

China will resolutely take countermeasures and fight to the end if the United States insists on continuing to infringe on China's interests in a substantive way, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday after China raised its tariffs on U.S. goods to 125 percent."If the United States continues to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods exported to the United States, China will ignore it," the ministry also said."The United States’ repeated imposition of abnormally high tariffs on China has become a numbers game and has no practical economic significance," the statement read, adding that China urges the United States to "take a big step forward in eliminating the so-called 'reciprocal tariffs' and completely correct its wrongful practices."Reuters