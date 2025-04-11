Korean sunscreen in demand as U.S. shoppers stock up on imported goods amid tariffs
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 15:08 Updated: 11 Apr. 2025, 15:43
As U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff war escalates, Americans are rushing to stock up on imported goods, fearing rising prices.
Americans are preemptively hoarding eight key items in anticipation of price hikes triggered by the Trump administration’s new tariffs, the Washington Post reported Thursday based on activity across social media and online communities.
Among the items is Korean sunscreen, which doubles as a cosmetic product with UV-blocking capabilities.
Korean sunscreens have become popular for their light texture, effective sun protection and compatibility with other cosmetics, according to the Washington Post. These qualities have made them a staple for consumers who are now stocking up ahead of expected price increases.
Unlike in Asia or Europe, the United States regulates sunscreen as an over-the-counter drug, making quality imports harder to come by.
On Reddit, a user-generated content platform, Korean sunscreen was highlighted as a “must-buy beauty product.” One user shared that they had bought an entire year’s supply of their favorite brand, writing, “There’s no going back to American sunscreen.”
Dried seaweed, primarily imported from Asia, is another item expected to see price hikes. Sushi restaurant owners across the United States are reportedly stockpiling it in advance.
Cat food is also on the list, with rising costs projected for both ingredients and tinplate used in packaging. The Washington Post reported that some pet owners are buying large quantities of imported food to ensure a stable supply for their cats.
Other items seeing increased demand include hair bundles made in China, board games, wedding dresses, as well as instant coffee and perfume from Europe — all being purchased in bulk before new tariffs take effect, the newspaper said.
