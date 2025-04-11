Japan begins 12th release of treated wastewater from Fukushima nuclear plant

Japan's Nikkei surges 9 percent on relief after Trump pauses tariffs

China, Japan, Korea central bank officials discuss impact of U.S. tariffs

Taiwan included in first batch to hold trade talks with U.S., says President Lai

Korean sunscreen in demand as U.S. shoppers stock up on imported goods amid tariffs

Related Stories

Industry minister to visit U.S. for talks on new tariff scheme

Mexico says it will impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. with details coming Sunday

Canada keeps tariffs in place despite Trump's delay on some import duties

Top Korean, U.S. commerce officials meet in Washington to discuss tariff exemptions, shipbuilding

트럼프와 관세 협상, 지금 하지 않으면 아예 못한다