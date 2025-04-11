Taiwan included in first batch to hold trade talks with U.S., says President Lai

Taiwan is to be included in the first batch of trading partners to hold talks with the United States, President Lai Ching-te said on Friday, vowing to be ready for the discussions.U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would temporarily lower the hefty duties he had just imposed on dozens of countries while further ramping up pressure on China. Taiwan, a major semiconductor producer, was due to be hit with 32 percent tariffs.Countries around Asia have already said they have begun or are preparing to begin talks with Washington over the tariffs, and the White House has said nearly 70 countries have reached out to begin negotiations."We are in the first batch of negotiations, and the government will be well prepared," Lai told business leaders in the central Taiwanese city of Taichung, in comments broadcast live by local media, without offering a time frame."Taiwan's desire to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with the United States over the past years can be fulfilled by taking this opportunity," he added.The office of the United States Trade Representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside of office hours in Washington.Lai on Sunday offered zero tariffs as a basis point for talks with the United States, saying Taiwan would buy more from and invest more in the country.Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker TSMC, has long sought a free trade deal with the United States.The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.Taiwan faces increased military and political pressure from its giant neighbor China, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory. Taiwan's government rejects those claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.Reuters