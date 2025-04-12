French prime minister says China cannot replace U.S. as trade partner

French Prime Minister François Bayrou said it was naive and dangerous to think China can replace the United States as a trade partner, and urged European Union members to stick together in the current climate of global trade tensions."The idea that the United States could be replaced by China is a terribly dangerous idea," Bayrou told reporters on Friday during a visit to a fair for cheese and wine.President Xi Jinping told Spain's prime minister on Friday that China and the EU must join together in defending globalization and opposing "unilateral acts of bullying," taking a clear swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies.Reuters