Custom goes corporate as retailers capitalize on 'modisumer' personalization trend
Published: 12 Apr. 2025, 10:56
- SARAH CHEA
A 32-year-old office worker surnamed Han recently spent 150,000 won ($110) to buy a keyboard — the only keyboard in the world that was made based on his preferences.
It wasn't a small amount of money, but he couldn't endure the one provided by his company, which he found loud and tactilely unsatisfying. Han visited a specialty store that assembles custom keyboards and ordered a model that emits a soft LED glow across the keys when a certain button is pressed and delivers a quiet, smooth typing experience.
"I use a keyboard all day from clock-in to clock-out — there’s no reason to put up with discomfort," Han said. "It cost more than twice the price of a regular keyboard, but the typing feel is excellent, and co-workers often compliment how it looks. It adds a bit of joy to otherwise monotonous office life."
More young consumers are embracing the so-called modisumer trend — customizing mass-produced products to fit personal preferences. A blend of "modify" and "consumer," the term describes a growing desire for personalized, one-of-a-kind items, ranging from food and electronics to fashion products.
Retailers are taking note. They are changing the way they sell products to make personalization more accessible and convenient.
Lotte Hi-Mart, for instance, is expanding its specialized zones like the "Custom PC" and the "Tagun Shop," which allow customers to explore and assemble computers according to preferred specs by selecting key components like the CPU, motherboard and RAM.
A customer looking to build a gaming PC, for example, can choose a high-performance graphics card tailored to their needs.
In the Tagun Shop, customers can test over 100 types of keyboards and then mix and match components such as the barebone, the keyboard’s frame, and keycaps, to suit their taste.
Retailers are enjoying strong revenues thanks to the personalization zones.
Keyboard sales at four Lotte Hi-Mart branches — Gwangmyeong Lotte Mall, Juan, Seocheongju Lotte Mart and Gwangbok Lotte Mall — that opened a Tagun Shop last year have reached eight times the chain’s average keyboard sales.
The food and beverage industry is also tapping into the modisumer trend through what’s dubbed naecipe products: a combination of “nae” — Korean for “my” — and “recipe.”
“Haet-Aisher Isul,” a sour jelly-flavored soju, could be a prime example from Hitejinro. Other products like “Melona Isul” and “Vita500 Isul” were also inspired by viral DIY soju recipes shared on social media.
“We noticed a trend on social media where people mix soju with jelly, ice cream or soft drinks,” a spokesperson for Hitejinro said. “What started as a limited-time promotion became a regular product due to high consumer demand. Haet-Aisher Isul has now gone through three rereleases and is sold year-round.”
Nongshim, the maker of Shin Ramyun, has also jumped on board. Starting with the viral "jjapaguri," a mixture of two types of Nongshim instant noodles featured in the film "Parasite,” the company has introduced a series of fusion recipes like Mala Jjapagetti and Kimchi Jjaguri.
“Consumers’ demands are becoming increasingly diverse and specialized," said Shin So-yong, head of product Strategy at Lotte Hi-Mart. "To meet those expectations, brands must either offer highly personalized experiences or deliver entirely new sensations — something that gives customers a clear reason to spend.”
