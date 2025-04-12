Ikea to strengthen 'omnichannel' strategy with new Gangdong branch

The Korean operations of Swedish furniture giant Ikea said Friday that it will strengthen its "omnichannel" strategy to boost sales.Ikea Korea currently operates four outlets — three near the capital of Seoul and one in the southeastern port city of Busan. A fifth one is set to open in Seoul proper next Thursday."Since the opening of our Gwangmyeong store in 2014, one of the largest Ikea stores globally, we have expanded via multiple sales channels — website, app and shop-by-phone service Hej order," Ikea Korea CEO Isabel Puig said in a press event.Ikea Gangdong, the fifth store, will provide customers with an omnichannel shopping experience, as it is the first branch in Korea integrated into a shopping mall, offering excellent accessibility for customers, particularly those in eastern Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi, the CEO said.Customers increasingly purchase products online after comparing prices on YouTube and seeing the products in offline stores. Ikea Gangdong will serve as a place for such an experience, she said.The fifth outlet does not take the traditional blue box form — the standard design of Ikea facades worldwide — and instead is accessible on the first and second floors of the Gangdong Ipark The River complex cultural facility.Ikea Korea saw its earnings improve in the past two fiscal years.It shifted to a net profit of 5.52 billion won ($38.5 million) in the 2024 fiscal year that ended in August 2024 from a net loss of 5.19 billion won.Ikea plans to invest 300 million euros ($340.9 million) in Korea to gain a bigger share in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.Yonhap