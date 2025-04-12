Ateez adds 2 shows to North American leg of 'In Your Fantasy'
Published: 12 Apr. 2025, 14:17 Updated: 12 Apr. 2025, 14:54
- SARAH CHEA
Boy band Ateez will add two more shows to its planned “In Your Fantasy” world tour in North America, extending the tour to 14 concerts in 12 cities, its agency KQ Entertainment said on Saturday.
The band will add a concert in Orlando, Florida, on July 21, a day before one already scheduled for July 22. An additional show is also added on Aug. 9 in Los Angeles, following one on Aug. 8.
With the additional performances, Ateez will have a total of 14 concerts in 12 cities across North America: New York City on July 13; Baltimore, Maryland, on July 16; Nashville, Tennessee, on July 19; Orlando on July 21 and 22; Chicago on July 26; Tacoma, Washington, on July 30; San Jose, California, on Aug. 2; Los Angeles on Aug. 8 and 9; Glendale, California, on Aug. 12 and Mexico City on Aug. 23.
It will be Ateez's first time holding a concert in Baltimore, Orlando, Nashville and San Jose. Its Chicago concert will be at Wrigley Field, making the members the second set of Korean artists to perform there after BTS in 2022.
The “In Your Fantasy” world tour will kick off with two shows on July 5 and 6 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.
Ateez debuted in 2018 with its first EP, “Treasure EP. 1: All To Zero.” The eight-member group is known for hits like “Wave” (2019), “Déjà vu” (2021), “The Real” (2021), “Crazy Form” (2023) and “Ice On My Teeth” (2024).
