 Ateez adds 2 shows to North American leg of 'In Your Fantasy'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Ateez adds 2 shows to North American leg of 'In Your Fantasy'

Published: 12 Apr. 2025, 14:17 Updated: 12 Apr. 2025, 14:54
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Boy band Ateez [YONHAP]

Boy band Ateez [YONHAP]

 
Boy band Ateez will add two more shows to its planned “In Your Fantasy” world tour in North America, extending the tour to 14 concerts in 12 cities, its agency KQ Entertainment said on Saturday.
 
The band will add a concert in Orlando, Florida, on July 21, a day before one already scheduled for July 22. An additional show is also added on Aug. 9 in Los Angeles, following one on Aug. 8.

Related Article

A poster of Ateez's “In Your Fantasy” world tour [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

A poster of Ateez's “In Your Fantasy” world tour [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

 
With the additional performances, Ateez will have a total of 14 concerts in 12 cities across North America: New York City on July 13; Baltimore, Maryland, on July 16; Nashville, Tennessee, on July 19; Orlando on July 21 and 22; Chicago on July 26; Tacoma, Washington, on July 30; San Jose, California, on Aug. 2; Los Angeles on Aug. 8 and 9; Glendale, California, on Aug. 12 and Mexico City on Aug. 23.
 
It will be Ateez's first time holding a concert in Baltimore, Orlando, Nashville and San Jose. Its Chicago concert will be at Wrigley Field, making the members the second set of Korean artists to perform there after BTS in 2022.
 
The “In Your Fantasy” world tour will kick off with two shows on July 5 and 6 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.
 
Ateez debuted in 2018 with its first EP, “Treasure EP. 1: All To Zero.” The eight-member group is known for hits like “Wave” (2019), “Déjà vu” (2021), “The Real” (2021), “Crazy Form” (2023) and “Ice On My Teeth” (2024).

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea Ateez concert k-pop in your fantasy

More in K-pop

Ateez adds 2 shows to North American leg of 'In Your Fantasy'

FT Island’s Lee Hong-ki seeks expanded global fanbase through Culture Flipper partnership

Blackpink's Jennie drops new Peggy Gou remix of single 'Like Jennie'

Boy band In A Minute warms up Philippines media ahead of fan meeting

'Going through a tough time': NewJeans members send first message to fans since calling hiatus

Related Stories

Singer Kang Daniel to perform in Europe for first time in over 2 years

Boy band xikers to debut with EP 'House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing'

Big Ocean to embark on first-ever tour in Europe next month

K-pop dominates U.S. CD sales with 7 albums making year-end top 10

Stateside K-pop concert flop leaves artists still in Korea, fans high and dry
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)