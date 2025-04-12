Yoon supporters gather in front of official residence on day of departure

One worker missing, one trapped after tunnel collapse in Gyeonggi

2,300 residents of Gwangmyeong evacuated after tunnel collapse

Athletes hate Korea's stadiums. Why aren't they getting better?

Related Stories

K League to postpone matches for extreme heat during 2025 season

FC Seoul's Jesse Lingard admits to riding e-scooter without license or helmet

'I know what’s best for me and my career'

Jesse Lingard gets slap-on-the-wrist fine for riding e-scooter without license, helmet

Jesse Lingard gets first goal for FC Seoul