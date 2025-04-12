Saturday's fortune: Joy leads, but stay calm and kind
Published: 12 Apr. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 Follow your heart — it knows the way.
🔹 Wisdom comes with age — honor it.
🔹 A flawless day, full of useful moments.
🔹 Everything has its proper place.
🔹 Good fortune may open in every direction.
🔹 You might just steal the spotlight today.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ ♥ Tender but Tense | 🧭 North
🔹 Live with love and gratitude.
🔹 Parental love knows no bounds.
🔹 Treat your spouse with kindness.
🔹 Human connection rules the day.
🔹 Giving and receiving warmth is key.
🔹 Generosity may be your love language today.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Blood is thicker than water.
🔹 A happy moment at home may arise.
🔹 A lovely encounter brightens the day.
🔹 You may host or be hosted.
🔹 Family outings or social plans sparkle.
🔹 A high-spirited day is in store.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Don’t let anger cost you peace.
🔹 Curiosity may frustrate more than satisfy.
🔹 Expect disconnect between plans and reality.
🔹 Observe quietly rather than interfere.
🔹 Be generous even to those you dislike.
🔹 Use gentle words — they go a long way.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 Happiness may fill your home.
🔹 Life may bloom with joy.
🔹 Savor today’s simple pleasures.
🔹 You may achieve a goal with satisfaction.
🔹 Your day might overflow with laughter.
🔹 Small joys may feel wonderfully fulfilling.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Don't get swept up in emotion.
🔹 Even family can feel distant.
🔹 Not everything goes as planned.
🔹 Safety over speed — especially when driving.
🔹 Expenses may exceed expectations.
🔹 Don’t let your emotions control your actions.
🐎 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 People matter more than things.
🔹 Smile even when it’s hard.
🔹 Delays may challenge your patience.
🔹 Even with family, perspectives can clash.
🔹 Some things won’t meet your hopes.
🔹 New information may come your way.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A delightful day — full of bright energy.
🔹 You may be lucky with food today.
🔹 Enjoy giving where your heart is drawn.
🔹 You may feel physically tired but mentally light.
🔹 Execute your plans — don’t hesitate.
🔹 Trust your parents’ guidance.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 Southeast
🔹 It’s all the same — don’t overthink.
🔹 People are more alike than different.
🔹 Cooperation gets things done.
🔹 Be steady — not showy.
🔹 Focus on giving, not receiving.
🔹 Don’t starve yourself in the name of dieting.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Blood ties matter — cherish your own.
🔹 Appreciate what you already have.
🔹 Do things together — not alone.
🔹 Let small things go for greater gain.
🔹 Listen more than you speak.
🔹 Friendships may feel tricky — stay kind.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Health is the real treasure.
🔹 Life itself is a worthwhile journey.
🔹 You may finish tasks with flying colors.
🔹 Take a trip — shake off the everyday.
🔹 Think smart — balance value and feeling.
🔹 Some info you receive today could be golden.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Too many opinions may hinder progress.
🔹 Don’t take things too personally.
🔹 Stay neutral when possible.
🔹 Treat others equally — no favoritism.
🔹 Challenge your assumptions.
🔹 Don’t compare — envy serves no one.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)