 San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo slugs 1st homer of season at Yankee Stadium
Published: 12 Apr. 2025, 14:36
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo celebrates with third base coach Matt Williams after hitting an RBI triple against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park in San Franciso on April 9. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants launched his first home run of the season at Yankee Stadium in his first visit to the famed ballpark in the Bronx.
 
Batting third, Lee blasted a three-run homer off New York Yankees starter Marcus Stroman in the top of the first inning to take his team to an early 3-0 lead in New York on Friday. The Giants tacked on two more runs in the opening frame and went on to win the rain-shortened game by 9-1.
 
On a 1-1 count, Lee swung at a hanging sinker and drove it 387 feet into the seats in right center field. The ball left Lee's bat at 100.5 miles per hour at a launch angle of 24 degrees.
 
Lee took full advantage of the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium. According to Major League Baseball's Statcast, Lee's ball would not have been a home run at 20 out of 30 stadiums in the majors, including Lee's home, Oracle Park in San Francisco.
 
This was Lee's first home run since April 20 last year as a rookie. Lee's season was cut short in May due to a shoulder injury he suffered in a collision with the outfield wall at Oracle Park.
 
The Giants did not have a road game against the Yankees last year, and this was Lee's first trip to New York after only playing the Mets at home last season.
 
Lee grounded out in the second inning and drew a walk to lead off the fifth inning and begin a three-run rally.
 
Lee worked another walk in the sixth inning, a third straight free pass issued by reliever Yoendrys Gomez, who struggled to find the zone in rainy conditions.
 
The game went into a rain delay after Gomez walked in a run with two outs in the sixth inning with Lee standing on second base. The game was then called amid persistent downpours.

Yonhap
San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo slugs 1st homer of season at Yankee Stadium

