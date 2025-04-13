Hana Financial Group launches new ESG data management system
Published: 13 Apr. 2025, 16:50
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Hana Financial Group has launched a centralized system to manage and disclose environmental, social and governance (ESG) data across its affiliates in order to comply with global standards and prepare for Korea’s upcoming mandatory ESG disclosure requirements, the group announced Sunday.
The ESG disclosure data management system aligns with international frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, and enables unified data collection and reporting throughout Hana Financial Group, according to the financial conglomerate.
With Korea’s ESG disclosure rules set to take effect later in 2026, Hana Financial Group says the system will strengthen transparency and improve the reliability of data shared with global investors and stakeholders.
The group will standardize ESG metrics including climate risk, energy use, social contributions, human rights, diversity, ethical governance and internal controls.
Hana Financial Group plans to use the data not only for disclosures but also for risk management and strategic planning.
The group has established internal verification processes that meet standards recognized by domestic and international assurance bodies in order to ensure accuracy. It also plans to share ESG expertise across affiliates to boost group-wide collaboration.
