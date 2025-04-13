 Hana Financial Group launches new ESG data management system
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hana Financial Group launches new ESG data management system

Published: 13 Apr. 2025, 16:50
Hana Financial Group's new environmental, social and governance data management system [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

Hana Financial Group's new environmental, social and governance data management system [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

 
Hana Financial Group has launched a centralized system to manage and disclose environmental, social and governance (ESG) data across its affiliates in order to comply with global standards and prepare for Korea’s upcoming mandatory ESG disclosure requirements, the group announced Sunday.
 
The ESG disclosure data management system aligns with international frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, and enables unified data collection and reporting throughout Hana Financial Group, according to the financial conglomerate.
 

Related Article

  
With Korea’s ESG disclosure rules set to take effect later in 2026, Hana Financial Group says the system will strengthen transparency and improve the reliability of data shared with global investors and stakeholders.
  
The group will standardize ESG metrics including climate risk, energy use, social contributions, human rights, diversity, ethical governance and internal controls.
  
Hana Financial Group plans to use the data not only for disclosures but also for risk management and strategic planning.
 
The group has established internal verification processes that meet standards recognized by domestic and international assurance bodies in order to ensure accuracy. It also plans to share ESG expertise across affiliates to boost group-wide collaboration.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Hana Financial Group ESG data Data management

More in Industry

Hana Financial Group launches new ESG data management system

Prosecution launches full probe of MBK over Homeplus scandal

In trade crisis, China courts the EU as a hedge against Trump

Custom goes corporate as retailers capitalize on 'modisumer' personalization trend

China trying to 'outlast' Trump's trade war, pressure U.S. allies to 'hedge': expert

Related Stories

Hana chair discusses ESG with Australian investors, gov't officials

Hana Financial Group wins ESG rating upgrade for 'independence and integrity'

KB, Hana financial groups release annual ESG reports

Hana allocates $7M for small business improvement projects

Woori Financial Group vows to go net zero, commits to ESG
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)