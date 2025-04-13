Actor Nana slammed after calling Sunwoo of The Boyz 'very rude'
Published: 13 Apr. 2025, 16:05
- YOON SO-YEON
Actor Nana was bombarded with aggressive comments from fans of The Boyz's member Sunwoo after accusing him of being rude to staff on social media, which only drove her to double down on her stance.
A video went viral earlier this month on X (formerly Twitter), showing Sunwoo of boy band The Boyz shouting, “My AirPods!” after appearing to drop his AirPods on the floor. Sunwoo is seen walking away from the spot, instead of retrieving the items himself, and later receiving them from a security guard with one hand.
In Korea, it is considered polite to receive something that someone passes along with two hands, especially if the other person is not a close acquaintance or is older than the recipient. The footage shows the security guard passing Sunwoo his AirPods with two hands; the idol appears to receive them with one.
Sunwoo told fans through an online community platform that had thanked the guard.
“I always thank people in situations such as when people hold the door for me, so don't worry,” He said. “I say hello to everyone, including the janitors. I'll do better so that something like this doesn't come up again.”
Still, many commenters criticized his actions — including Nana, a 33-year-old singer-turned-actor who debuted as a member of girl group After School in 2009.
“Someone needs to tell him off,” wrote Nana.
Sunwoo's fans immediately contested the claim, filling Nana's Instagram account with comments reading, “I'm so disappointed in you” and “Please don't speak when you don't know the whole story.” Some went so far as to tell her to “Shut up” or call her names.
Nana, instead of backing down, wrote in an online post on Sunday, that she would have told him off in person if she had seen his actions.
“Yes, it doesn't make sense to judge a person with a short video,” Nana said. “But I wasn't defining his character. His actions seemed very rude, and it shocked me. I felt that what he did and said was wrong, and that's why I said, 'Someone needs to tell him off.'”
“He shouted, 'My AirPods' so that everyone could hear him, but he, himself, didn't move one step closer,” she continued. “Who was he telling to pick it up? Was he unable to move? Was he ordering the guard, for simply being a guard, who could have been years older than him? Did he need someone else to be his hands and feet? Was he telling the AirPods to walk back to him?”
“I watched the video over and over again. I don't know who he is but if he was next to me I would have said the exact said thing. 'Someone needs to tell you off' and 'Where did you learn to act like that?'” she said.
No further comment has come from Sunwoo or The Boyz as of Sunday.
