More in Movies

Korean animated film 'The King of Kings' arrives as rare U.S. box office hit

'Secret' star Gwei Lun-mei gears up for adrenaline-pumping action film 'Drive in Taipei'

No Korean films in Cannes official selection this year, first time since 2013

K-Arts 30th-anniversary exhibit features work of 'Exhuma' director Jang Jae-hyun

Cavalier coverage of Kim Soo-hyun overshadows necessary discussion on protecting youth