Han So-hee addresses 'ugly moments' after Ryu Jun-yeol scandal: 'Let's just live our lives'

Published: 13 Apr. 2025, 16:15
Actor Han So-hee on May 19 in France [NEW1]

Actor Han So-hee looked back on the “ugly moments” of her life, but also vowed not to become obsessed with them, in a calm and retrospective blog post uploaded Friday.
 
“Our past makes our present, so I tend to look back on my past quite often,” wrote Han. “There were ugly moments and things that I was so sure of back then, which turned out to be otherwise. But I decided not to become obsessed with them.”
 

“I am always trying to move forward to a better direction, but I'm also just trying to live to the best that I can without wanting too much,” she continued. “You can't always be the best. I've laid out all these fancy words, but what I'm just trying to say is that, 'It's O.K. not to be awesome. Let's just live our lives.”
 
The post comes a year and a month after her short-lived relationship with actor Ryu Jun-yeol, which sparked a heated reaction from Ryu's former girlfriend Hyeri after the singer hinted that Ryu had begun dating Han immediately after breaking up with her.
 
Actor Han So-hee's blog post uploaded on April 11 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Han fought back with Instagram and blog posts, arguing she'd met Ryu met months after his split with Hyeri. Hyeri's fans, in turn, called Han “rude” for revealing details that the singer would not have wanted disclosed to the public.
 
Han and Ryu announced that they'd broken up just two weeks after the first news reports of their relationship surfaced.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
