Foreign Minister Cho to visit Vietnam for talks on green growth

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul will travel to Vietnam this week for an international meeting on sustainable development, officials said Sunday.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Cho will be in Hanoi from Tuesday to Thursday for the P4G Summit.P4G, which stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, is a multilateral initiative to promote efforts to build sustainable economies. At the fourth P4G meeting, Cho will emphasize the importance of global alliances to respond to climate change and highlight Korea's efforts to combat climate change.During his visit, Cho will also meet Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son for a second round of bilateral dialogue.Korea hosted the first such meeting in May 2024. The foreign ministerial talks were created following the Korea-Vietnam summit in Hanoi in June 2023.Yonhap