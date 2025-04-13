Shifting dynamic in PPP influenced Seoul mayor's election withdrawal, campaign officials say
Published: 13 Apr. 2025, 18:15 Updated: 13 Apr. 2025, 18:22
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon announced on Saturday that he will not be running in the upcoming 21st presidential election, surprising many observers after weeks of preparation that included publishing a policy book, opening a campaign office and organizing a team of political aides. Just a day earlier, he had announced that he would officially declare his candidacy on Sunday.
The move came after mounting signs that lawmakers from the conservative People Power Party (PPP) were rallying behind acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as the main candidate. Oh’s campaign officials said this shifting dynamic played a key role in his decision.
“Seeing many lawmakers move to recruit an external figure like Han Duck-soo, Mayor Oh accepted the perception that the party lacks a competitive internal candidate compared to Lee Jae-myung,” said an aide, referring to the Democratic Party’s presidential front-runner.
A call for a fair game
While Oh reportedly held no major objections to the party’s use of “reverse selection prevention” clauses in its primary polls — which exclude supporters of rival parties — he expressed concern about discussions of merging with Han after the party finalizes its own nominee.
“Even if there’s no issue with the primary rules, having the nominee re-enter competition for a unified candidacy with someone who didn’t even participate in the primary undermines the legitimacy of the process,” a campaign aide said.
Oh’s position was clear: If Han wants to run, he should enter the party primary.
“The way Han is seen trying to resolve tariff issues with the United States has left a strong impression of stability," Oh said in an interview on Friday. "I hope many [candidates] will join the primary so that it becomes a meaningful process that truly earns public attention.”
A sense of responsibility
Poor polling may also have influenced Oh’s withdrawal.
Oh's approval ratings remained stagnant, particularly after the backlash surrounding the repeal and reintroduction of a land transaction permit policy. In a recent JoongAng Ilbo-Gallup Korea poll, Oh registered just 5 percent support among presidential hopefuls.
Some political analysts pointed to alleged ties between Oh and Myung Tae-kyun, a figure at the center of a candidate nomination interference scandal involving the impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol and his spouse.
Oh’s team denied any wrongdoing.
“We’ve called three times for swift investigations into Myung Tae-kyun,” a spokesperson said. “Linking Mayor Oh’s decision to Myung is a misunderstanding. This decision is about leading reform for the PPP to rebuild public trust.”
The graceful exit
Whatever the reason, Oh promised to make the presidential election a chance for the PPP to regain the people's trust.
“There were moments of deep anguish," Oh told reporters on Saturday after backing down from the candidacy.
"I’ve agonized over this for a long time. After the impeachment of President Yoon, seeing our party dive into the election as if nothing happened — with everyone rushing to declare themselves a candidate — made me question how this would look to the people.”
He reportedly told his campaign staff, “In the aftermath of martial law and impeachment, I believe the party must change in a way that earns back the public’s trust. That must begin with me — with a deeper sense of responsibility and self-reflection.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)