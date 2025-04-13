 Heavy snow advisory issued for parts of Gangwon
Published: 13 Apr. 2025, 20:10
Mount Seorak in Gangwon covered in snow on April 13 [KOREA NATIONAL PARK SERVICE]

A heavy snow advisory was issued for parts of Gangwon on Sunday evening.
 
A heavy snow warning is issued when snowfall of more than 5 centimeters (2 inches) is expected within 24 hours. Pedestrians and drivers are advised to take caution.
 

The affected areas are the southern, central and northern parts of the Gangwon province.
 
Twelve regions including Taebaek have been issued with a wind warning.
 
Korea has been experiencing an unexpected cold spell since Saturday evening.
 
Sunday recorded the second-largest snowfall in April, after the 2.3 centimeters logged on April 6, 1931.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
