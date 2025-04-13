 Rescuers ready to resume search for missing worker at collapsed subway construction site in Gwangmyeong
Rescuers ready to resume search for missing worker at collapsed subway construction site in Gwangmyeong

Published: 13 Apr. 2025, 12:50
Authorities work on April 13 to recover missing at a tunnel that collapsed in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi, on April 11 afternoon. [YONHAP]

Rescuers were ready Sunday to resume efforts to find a missing worker at a collapsed subway construction site in the city of Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi, according to officials.
 
The construction site for the Sinansan Line in Gwangmyeong, just south of Seoul, collapsed Friday, causing a section of the road above ground to cave in and damaging several buildings.
 

Five workers were initially unreachable, but three were found safe, while another — an excavator driver in his 20s — was rescued 13 hours after the collapse some 30 meters (98 feet) underground.
 
Authorities suspended efforts to locate and rescue the fifth worker, a man in his 50s, on Saturday night due to safety concerns as weather conditions worsened.

Yonhap
