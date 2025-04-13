Rescuers ready to resume search for missing worker at collapsed subway construction site in Gwangmyeong

Rescuers were ready Sunday to resume efforts to find a missing worker at a collapsed subway construction site in the city of Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi, according to officials.The construction site for the Sinansan Line in Gwangmyeong, just south of Seoul, collapsed Friday, causing a section of the road above ground to cave in and damaging several buildings.Five workers were initially unreachable, but three were found safe, while another — an excavator driver in his 20s — was rescued 13 hours after the collapse some 30 meters (98 feet) underground.Authorities suspended efforts to locate and rescue the fifth worker, a man in his 50s, on Saturday night due to safety concerns as weather conditions worsened.Yonhap