Rescuers ready to resume search for missing worker at collapsed subway construction site in Gwangmyeong
Published: 13 Apr. 2025, 12:50
Rescuers were ready Sunday to resume efforts to find a missing worker at a collapsed subway construction site in the city of Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi, according to officials.
The construction site for the Sinansan Line in Gwangmyeong, just south of Seoul, collapsed Friday, causing a section of the road above ground to cave in and damaging several buildings.
Five workers were initially unreachable, but three were found safe, while another — an excavator driver in his 20s — was rescued 13 hours after the collapse some 30 meters (98 feet) underground.
Authorities suspended efforts to locate and rescue the fifth worker, a man in his 50s, on Saturday night due to safety concerns as weather conditions worsened.
