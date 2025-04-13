“Where am I? Who am I?”

The People Power Party’s search for a presidential candidate — one who can redeem the party from the original sin of martial law — shows no sign of progress. Now, even talk of drafting acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as the nominee is gaining traction. Along the way, two of the party’s once-promising contenders, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, have bowed out of the race and packed their bags Saturday. As Han remains silent — neither confirming nor denying the rumors — only he can put an end to the speculation. [PARK YONG-SEOK]