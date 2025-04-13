 “Where am I? Who am I?”
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

“Where am I? Who am I?”

Published: 13 Apr. 2025, 20:00
 
The People Power Party’s search for a presidential candidate — one who can redeem the party from the original sin of martial law — shows no sign of progress. Now, even talk of drafting acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as the nominee is gaining traction. Along the way, two of the party’s once-promising contenders, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, have bowed out of the race and packed their bags Saturday. As Han remains silent — neither confirming nor denying the rumors — only he can put an end to the speculation. [PARK YONG-SEOK] 
tags cartoons

More in Cartoons

“Where am I? Who am I?”

Sunday's fortune: Joy and connection for many, while others navigate emotions carefully

Saturday's fortune: Joy leads, but stay calm and kind

Friday's fortune: Joy for most, frustration for some

The June 3 'Rose Presidential Election'

Related Stories

After 909 days.....

From bad to worse

Sneaky

An unprecedented time

Valley of defiance
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)