 San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo tops MLB in doubles with 8th of season
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo tops MLB in doubles with 8th of season

Published: 13 Apr. 2025, 15:43
San Francisco Giants' Willy Adames, left, and Lee Jung-hoo, react after scoring during the sixth inning of a MLB game against the New York Yankees in New York on April 12. [AP/YONHAP]

San Francisco Giants' Willy Adames, left, and Lee Jung-hoo, react after scoring during the sixth inning of a MLB game against the New York Yankees in New York on April 12. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has seized the major league lead with his eighth double of the 2025 season.
 
Lee went 1-for-4 from the No. 3 spot with a double, a walk and a run scored, as the Giants fell to the New York Yankees 8-4 at Yankee Stadium in New York on Saturday. 
 

Related Article

 
Lee doubled off reliever Luke Weaver in the seventh inning for his only hit of the game.
 
With eight doubles, Lee leads all players in MLB, one more than Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs. Lee had four doubles in 37 games as an MLB rookie in 2024.
 
Along with those eight doubles, Lee has a triple and a home run, and those 10 extra-base hits put him in a tie for third in MLB.
 
For the season, Lee is batting .333/.404/.588. He also leads the Giants with 17 hits and 14 runs scored.
 
The Giants dropped to 10-4. They will close out the three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Lee Jung-hoo San Francisco Giants MLB New York Yankees

More in Baseball

San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo tops MLB in doubles with 8th of season

San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo slugs 1st homer of season at Yankee Stadium

Police raid three locations in Changwon in spectator death investigation

Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo nabs second three-hit game of the season in win over Cincinnati

Korea joins Japan, Australia in Pool C of 2026 World Baseball Classic

Related Stories

Lee Jung-hoo hopes for healthy year as he returns to San Francisco

San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo bags second straight multi-hitter in win over Seattle

Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo nabs second three-hit game of the season in win over Cincinnati

Lee Jung-hoo hits double for Giants in third consecutive game

Hitting streak snapped at 8 games for Giants' Lee Jung-hoo
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)