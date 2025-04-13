San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo tops MLB in doubles with 8th of season

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has seized the major league lead with his eighth double of the 2025 season.Lee went 1-for-4 from the No. 3 spot with a double, a walk and a run scored, as the Giants fell to the New York Yankees 8-4 at Yankee Stadium in New York on Saturday.Lee doubled off reliever Luke Weaver in the seventh inning for his only hit of the game.With eight doubles, Lee leads all players in MLB, one more than Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs. Lee had four doubles in 37 games as an MLB rookie in 2024.Along with those eight doubles, Lee has a triple and a home run, and those 10 extra-base hits put him in a tie for third in MLB.For the season, Lee is batting .333/.404/.588. He also leads the Giants with 17 hits and 14 runs scored.The Giants dropped to 10-4. They will close out the three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.Yonhap