 Trump to begin 'immediate' tariff negotiations with Korea, acting president says
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 15:28
Acting President Han Duck-soo speaks at a meeting for economic security at the Prime Minister's residence in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District in central Seoul on April 14. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Acting President Han Duck-soo speaks at a meeting for economic security at the Prime Minister's residence in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District in central Seoul on April 14. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Acting President Han Duck-soo said Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump had “apparently” instructed his administration to conduct immediate tariff negotiations with Korea, Japan and India.
 
Han made the remark during a meeting with government officials and large business executives, referring to Trump's actions a phone call with Han last week.
 
Han also said he expects the two countries to discuss cooperation on a liquefied natural gas project in Alaska over video call “in the next one or two days.”
 

Yonhap
