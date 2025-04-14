Trump to begin 'immediate' tariff negotiations with Korea, acting president says
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 15:28
Acting President Han Duck-soo said Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump had “apparently” instructed his administration to conduct immediate tariff negotiations with Korea, Japan and India.
Han made the remark during a meeting with government officials and large business executives, referring to Trump's actions a phone call with Han last week.
Han also said he expects the two countries to discuss cooperation on a liquefied natural gas project in Alaska over video call “in the next one or two days.”
