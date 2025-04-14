 Dollar decline: Gold prices surge to record high as dollar loses momentum
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 18:33
An employee organizes gold products at Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 14. [NEWS1]

An employee organizes gold products at Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 14. [NEWS1]

As demand for safer assets grows due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and a weakening dollar, international gold prices have once again hit a record high, climbing above $3,200 per ounce on April 14. An employee organizes gold products at Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on the same day.
 
 
