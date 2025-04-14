Hyundai Mobis announces fire supression system for EV batteries
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 15:21 Updated: 14 Apr. 2025, 16:55
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Hyundai Mobis has developed a system to put out fires early by installing extinguishing devices in each battery module of EVs, the company announced Monday.
The system was designed in response to growing concerns over thermal runaway in EV batteries — a key factor that has deterred some consumers from purchasing electric cars.
The newly developed system automatically releases fire extinguishing agents from devices installed within each battery module when a fire is detected, according to Hyundai Mobis. This prevents heat transfer to adjacent modules and blocks the spread of the fire. The company said this technology has not yet been commercialized anywhere in the world.
EV batteries are structured with cells as the smallest units, which are stacked into modules, and multiple modules combined into a battery pack.
Hyundai Mobis's new Battery System Assembly integrates a Battery Management System (BMS), fire suppression devices and the battery case in its hardware, while its software controls the entire process.
The suppression system works by equipping each battery module with a case that can spray fire-extinguishing agents.
"Since this system utilizes the existing battery module structure with only a modification to the case, it does not significantly increase manufacturing costs,” said a company spokesperson.
When a fire is detected, the BMS determines where to release the extinguishing agent and commands the suppression device to operate. The software algorithm makes this decision by analyzing real-time data collected from sensors, evaluating variables such as battery temperature, voltage and internal pressure.
Hyundai Mobis has applied for three domestic and international patents related to this technology, including patents for the battery case and fire suppression device. The company plans to commercialize the technology and promote it as a next-generation safety feature for global automakers.
"We will continue to develop battery systems that exceed global standards, integrating advanced hardware and software, and introduce them to the global market," said Park Yong-jun, vice president of Hyundai Mobis' battery system research division.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE SU-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)