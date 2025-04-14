 Korea submits request to U.S. for tariff relief on copper products
Korea submits request to U.S. for tariff relief on copper products

Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 11:26
Copper piping is presented for sale at employee-owned Clark Devon Hardware in Chicago on April 2. [AP/YONHAP]

The Korean government requested that the United States cut some slack on the tariffs for copper products, saying the higher costs could severely damage Korean companies' businesses in the United States.
 
Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy submitted its request to the U.S. Department of Commerce on April 1 regarding a U.S. investigation on copper imports conducted under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, according to the U.S. Federal Register on Sunday.  
 

Related Article

 
In its submission, Seoul’s Trade Ministry argued that Korean copper products do not pose a threat to U.S. national security and instead contribute positively to the U.S. economy and supply chain stability.
 
The ministry claimed that tariffs on copper could raise copper prices in the United States, ultimately weakening the competitiveness of American manufacturers and disrupting supply chains — harming U.S. security and economic interests.
 
Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act allows the U.S. president to impose trade restrictions if imports are expected to threaten national security.
 
The Commerce Department launched its investigation on March 10 at the direction of U.S. President Donald Trump.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he attends UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 12. [AFP/YONHAP]

Korea emphasized that its copper exports account for only about 3 percent of total U.S. copper imports and are primarily used in industries such as construction, water supply and power infrastructure — sectors with little direct connection to national defense.
 
Seoul’s Trade Ministry also noted that Korean battery manufacturers, who have invested roughly $46.5 billion in the United States and created over 10,000 jobs, use Korean copper foil in their production. Most of this copper foil is supplied to these Korean battery companies operating in the United States.
 
"Uncertainty surrounding the stable supply of key materials like copper foil could jeopardize not only the feasibility of long-term investments but also the stability of high-quality jobs," the ministry said.
 
"The Korean government urges the U.S. Department of Commerce to conduct a reasonable investigation, taking into account Korea’s positive contribution to the U.S. economy, and looks forward to seeking mutually beneficial outcomes in the bilateral copper trade,” the Trade Ministry added.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 
 

BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
