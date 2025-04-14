Sugar and salt aisle

A study by the Seoul Institute of Health and Environment found that the sugar and sodium content in beverages, snacks and meal replacements sold at Korean convenience stores significantly exceeded the World Health Organization's recommended levels for children and adolescents. In particular, a single can of soda or energy drink contained more than half the WHO’s daily recommended sugar intake. High levels of sodium were also found in snacks such as chocolate and ice cream, as well as in hamburgers and sausages. The photo shows the food section of a supermarket in central Seoul on April 14.[NEWS1]