 Sugar and salt aisle
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Sugar and salt aisle

Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 18:12
Snacks sold in one of the hypermarts in Seoul.[NEWS1]

Snacks sold in one of the hypermarts in Seoul.[NEWS1]

A study by the Seoul Institute of Health and Environment found that the sugar and sodium content in beverages, snacks and meal replacements sold at Korean convenience stores significantly exceeded the World Health Organization's recommended levels for children and adolescents. In particular, a single can of soda or energy drink contained more than half the WHO’s daily recommended sugar intake. High levels of sodium were also found in snacks such as chocolate and ice cream, as well as in hamburgers and sausages. The photo shows the food section of a supermarket in central Seoul on April 14.[NEWS1]
tags food

More in Industry

CU's competitive next-day delivery service prepares for battle

Sugar and salt aisle

Fresh food delivery firm Oasis' acquisition of TMON clears court hurdle

Alaskan LNG project participation may be nonstarter with Kogas in the red

New cooking show featuring chef Paik Jong-won indefinitely postponed

Related Stories

[WHY] 'Have you eaten?' Inside Korea's gastronomic love language

Show on Korean food to be made available on Thai streaming platform

Embrace global reinterpretations of Korean food

Special exhibition showcases Joseon Dynasty's royal K-food culture

Spring jar cleaning
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)