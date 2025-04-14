Kwangwoon University joins Hana's roster for young entrepreneurs
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 16:54 Updated: 14 Apr. 2025, 17:05
- KIM JU-YEON
Kwangwoon University is the latest to join Hana Financial Group's roster of research institutions for the firm's “Hana Social Venture University” initiative that fosters young entrepreneurs, the company said Monday. Applications for the program also opened Monday.
Hana signed an agreement to bring its initiative to Kwangwoon University, located in Nowon District, northern Seoul, on Friday.
This year’s Hana Social Venture University is the fourth of its kind. The annual event is run in partnership with regional universities and the Ministry of Employment and Labor to teach youths practical knowledge on entrepreneurship and foster region-specific businesses, with the aim of creating local jobs and nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs.
A total of 1,500 students from 30 universities will be selected for the program this year.
Hana changed its curriculum this year to share more industry-specific insight and increase funding for excelling businesses.
The firm collected regional industry stakeholders’ needs beforehand to use in its classes. For innovative enterprise teams, experienced entrepreneurs in their sector will serve as one-on-one mentors for the students.
“Hana Social Venture University is a meaningful initiative founded on the belief that fostering practical young entrepreneurs within local communities can sustainably drive regional economic revitalization,” Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo said through a press release.
“Hana Financial Group is committed to supporting young people as they plant the seeds of challenge and passion, blossom through entrepreneurship and ultimately bear fruit that energizes the local economy.”
The Hana Social Venture University initiative began with 10 universities in five regions in 2022, which expanded to around 30 universities nationwide by the end of 2023.
A total of 3,550 students received education while 326 teams have launched businesses and continue to do so, according to Hana. The enterprises launched through the initiative have so far made a total of 20 billion won ($14 million), Hana said.
