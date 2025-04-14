Tech startups wanted: SK ecoplant opens pitch competition for AI, chips and green energy
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 14:08 Updated: 14 Apr. 2025, 14:45
SK ecoplant, the engineering and construction arm of chip-to-battery conglomerate SK Group, opened its 2025 call for a pitch competition for tech startups in the AI, chips and green energy sectors on Monday.
The competition is SK ecoplant’s fifth “Tech Open Collaboration” event that seeks to fund and aid research and development (R&D) and commercialization for innovative startups.
It is hosted by SK ecpolant and co-organized and funded by 15 private and public research and investment institutions including the Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development, Korea International Trade Association, KAIST and SK Securities.
The competition is open to early-stage entrepreneurs or startups that have been in the business for seven years or fewer with fresh ideas and technology in eight categories: chip engineering, procurement and construction; chip fabrication; chip wastewater treatment; chip by-products; robotics and AI; wastewater management, waste incineration and carbon reduction; offshore wind power; and green energy for apartment complexes.
The winning startup will be awarded government funds and help in securing capital investment. SK ecoplant and its subsidiaries will join in R&D and commercialization.
“We will continue to work with various institutions and startups to jointly develop technologies and commercialize them, in order to realize a sustainable industrial ecosystem,” said Jung Tae-soo, a procurement executive at SK ecoplant.
Applications are open until May 9 on SK ecoplant’s website. Only applicants based in Korea are eligible.
