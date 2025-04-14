Legoland Korea making children happier one brick at a time

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Q. How does Korea compare with other countries where Merlin Entertainments does business?

A. We recognize that parents in this market care about their children and want their children to have a child-centered environment focused on creativity and fostering imagination through play, and that's why we believe there's a great fit between Legoland and Korea. They put their children first and think about children at the heart of the attractions, and that's why we see lots of opportunities in Korea. We also view Korea as a priority area for growth and expansion due to the increasing demand for high-quality entertainment and leisure experiences in the country. We focus on expanding our presence through strategic partnerships and bringing branded international attractions, aiming to tailor offerings to Korean consumers, while enhancing the visitor experience through innovation and cultural relevance.

Lego is beloved not only by children but also by adults, and that is true for Korea as well. Is there a plan to build attractions or facilities adults could enjoy at Legoland Korea?

I think it's fair to say that the new ride, the Masters of Spinjitzu, suits a broader audience, whether that's parents or their children. The roller coaster attraction embodies Merlin’s core philosophy — creating unforgettable experiences for everyone. Whether you're a Lego enthusiast or a thrill-seeker chasing your next adrenaline rush, this ride promises excitement, adventure and memories that last a lifetime. Initial feedback from Korea for this ride is also very important. For example, the Japanese Legoland team is coming to Korea to see this ride and see whether they will launch it as part of one of their future plans. The upcoming Lego Festival, a mixture of play, music and dance, should appeal to Lego fans of all ages, and we will look to do more and more of those types of events and activities.

The new Masters of Spinjitzu roller coaster also offers a lift system for those bound to wheelchairs although they have to get off to actually ride the attraction. Legoland Korea is also known for being approved as a Certified Autism Center, and all of its staffs are educated to serve people with autism. What kind of emphasis does Merlin put on inclusivity?

Merlin's ethos is all about inclusivity. It's creating a space for everybody. One of our teams in Britain actually has created something innovative that will be a game changer for some of our rides and making them more accessible. It will also come to Korea when it is opened after more testing. We are always looking for ways to become even more accessible for everybody.

Are there any attractions or facilities that have been adapted to fit local demands?

We recognize that parents say they want something for themselves, so we have built the Bricktopia Lounge (where there is a space for dining, relaxing and playing). We don't have that anywhere else, and that has come from the insight of finding something where parents can relax (separately) from their kids. That's very different from anywhere else. Maybe parents need to improve their happiness index (laugh). Regarding food and beverage, (we are open to) absolutely any ideas the local teams have. Our company is built on the foundations of global vision and local brilliance, so we empower the teams to develop ideas to localize. There mustn't be a cookie-cutter park that doesn't reflect each market.

Chuncheon in Gangwon is known for its notorious heat in the summer as well as freezing cold weather in winter. Since the theme park has many outdoor attractions, do you have any plan to address this issue?

Absolutely. We've been putting up more shades and indoor attractions for both summer and winter. We are working on brick build ideas for families indoors. We also recognize that we need more water attractions (for the summer), which is the same for Japan. The Korean team is in the early planning stages for that, and we will announce it when it's confirmed, but that's definitely something that we need to do.