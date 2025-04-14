Webtoon 'The Remarried Empress' to get drama treatment
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 13:49
Naver Webtoon's popular fantasy romance series "The Remarried Empress" (2019-) will be made into a drama series featuring actors Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-seok and Lee Se-young, Naver's production subsidiary Studio N said Monday.
"The Remarried Empress" is one of the platform's most popular stories, with over 2.6 billion reads as of last December.
The story revolves around Navier, empress of the East Empire, whose husband Sovieshu demands a divorce after falling for a young runaway slave named Rashta. Things take a quick turn when Navier, instead of despairing, immediately asks to be remarried to Heinrey, the West Emperor.
Actor Shin will take the role of the unfortunate and strong Empress Navier. Ju will play the first husband and Lee Jong-seok will play Navier's second husband. Navier's antagonist, Rashta, will be played by Lee Se-young.
Director Jo Su-won, famed for the SBS series "I Can Hear Your Voice" (2013) and "Pinocchio" (2014-15) will take the megaphone.
The webtoon was first written as a web novel in 2018 but was turned into a webtoon series in 2019 after seeing rave success among readers. "The Remarried Empress" webtoon is now available in 10 languages.
Studio N, which produced popular series such as "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call" and "Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born" (2024), promised a spectacle for fans.
"'The Remarried Empress' series will stick faithfully to the much-loved source material," Studio N said in a press release on Monday. "It will charm the viewers with its high-quality story and mise en scene."
The date and platform of release have not been decided.
