금융시장 붕괴에도 계속된 트럼프 일가의 ‘현금 수금’
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 09:15
Trump Family’s Cash Registers Ring as Financial Meltdown Plays Out
MIAMI — The financial market meltdown was underway when President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One on his way to Florida on Thursday for a doubleheader: a Saudi-backed golf tournament at his family’s Miami resort and another in a series of $1 million-a-head dinners at his Palm Beach club.
The Trump family monetization weekend started that night, as crowds began to form at both the Trump National Doral resort near Miami International Airport and at Mar-a-Lago 70 miles up the coast.
Trump landed in a military helicopter just in time for dinner at Doral. The next day, LIV Golf, the breakaway professional league backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, was to hold a tournament at the course for the fourth time.
At Mar-a-Lago, hundreds of guests gathered for the American Patriots Gala, a fundraiser that featured Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and President Javier Milei of Argentina.
And that was just the weekend’s lead-up.
Trump had ordered a new set of global tariffs Wednesday using his trademark Sharpie. The announcement set off one of the largest market crashes in American history, erasing $5 trillion in market value from companies in the S&P 500 in just two days.
On Friday, as markets continued to tumble, thousands of golf fans visited Doral, as did Eric Trump, Trump’s son, and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s $925 billion sovereign wealth fund and the chair of LIV Golf.
Fans watched a bit of golf and danced on the edges of the course. Others in MAGA hats walked around smoking cigars.
The economic turbulence seemed far away.
Every room at the 643-room Trump Doral, including the $13,000-a-night presidential suite, was sold out through the weekend.
The president spent much of Friday at Trump International Golf Club, not far from Mar-a-Lago, sending out social media messages during the day, including “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO GET RICH, RICHER THAN EVER BEFORE.”
In addition to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, top sponsors of the Doral golf tournament included Aramco, the Saudi oil company; Riyadh Air, the airline owned by the sovereign wealth fund; and TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media company whose fate Trump is helping to decide, according to a billboard outside one of the event’s party tents.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/05/us/politics/trump-family-saudi-golf.html
금융시장 붕괴에도 계속된 트럼프 일가의 ‘현금 수금’
금융 시장이 붕괴 조짐을 보이던 목요일, 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 대통령 전용기 에어포스원을 타고 플로리다로 향했다. 행선지는 두 곳. 사우디 자금이 지원하는 골프 대회가 열리는 마이애미의 가족 소유 리조트와 팜비치 클럽에서 열리는 1인당 100만 달러짜리 만찬 행사였다.
트럼프 일가의 ‘수금 주말’은 이날 시작됐다. 마이애미 국제공항 인근 트럼프 내셔널 도럴 리조트와 70마일(약 113km) 떨어진 해안가의 마러라고 저택엔 인파가 몰려들었다.
트럼프는 군용 헬리콥터를 타고 저녁 식사 시간에 맞춰 도럴에 착륙했다. 다음날은 사우디아라비아 국부펀드가 후원하는 독립 프로 골프 리그 LIV 골프가 이 코스에서 네 번째 대회를 진행했다.
마러라고에서는 미국 내무장관 크리스티 노엠과 아르헨티나 대통령 하비에르 밀레이가 참석한 ‘아메리칸 패트리어츠 갈라’ 기금 마련 행사가 열려 손님 수백 명이 몰렸다.
그러나 이는 서막에 불과했다.
트럼프 대통령은 앞서 수요일, 특유의 샤피 펜을 들고 전 세계를 대상으로 한 새로운 관세 부과를 지시했다. 이 발표는 미국 역사상 가장 큰 시장 붕괴 중 하나를 촉발했고, 이틀 만에 S&P 500 지수에 포함된 기업의 시가총액 5조 달러가 증발했다.
금요일, 시장은 계속 무너지고 있었지만 골프 팬 수천 명과 트럼프의 아들 에릭 트럼프, 사우디 국부펀드(9250억 달러 규모)의 총재이자 LIV 골프 회장인 야시르 알루마얀이 도럴을 찾았다.
팬들은 코스 주변에서 골프 경기를 좀 구경하거나 춤을 추었고, ‘미국을 다시 위대하게’(MAGA) 모자를 쓴 사람들이 시가를 피우며 걸어 다녔다.
경제적 혼란은 이곳과는 무관한 것처럼 보였다.
객실 643개를 갖춘 트럼프 도럴 리조트에선 대통령 스위트(하룻밤 1만3000달러)를 포함해 전 객실이 주말 내내 매진됐다.
트럼프 대통령은 금요일의 대부분을 마러라고 인근의 트럼프 인터내셔널 골프클럽에서 보냈다. 이날 “지금은 부자가 될 절호의 기회, 그 어느 때보다 부자가 될 수 있다”는 메시지를 포함해 여러 글을 자신의 소셜미디어에 올렸다.
도럴 골프 대회의 주요 후원사는 사우디 국부펀드 외에도 사우디 국영 석유 회사 아람코, 국부펀드 소유 항공사 리야드 에어, 그리고 트럼프가 명운이 쥐고 있는 중국 소셜미디어 기업 틱톡 등이다. 이들 기업의 이름은 행사장 옆 파티 텐트의 광고판에 줄지어 적혀 있었다.
BY ERIC LIPTON, THEODORE SCHLEIFER, ZOLAN KANNO-YOUNGS AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)