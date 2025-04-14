 Enhypen announces sixth EP release after completing first Coachella performance
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Enhypen announces sixth EP release after completing first Coachella performance

Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 10:16
Boy band Enhypen [BELIFT LAB]

Boy band Enhypen [BELIFT LAB]

 
Having finished its monumental first Coachella performance, boy band Enhypen announced the release of its sixth EP on June 5 to the excitement of fans.
 
The band finished its first of two performances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last Saturday in California, showing off the stunning performance skills that the band has been well known for.
 

Related Article

 
A series of posts using the hashtag "Enchella" went viral on X, formerly Twitter, where fans shared their excitement for Enhypen's successful Coachella debut.
 
"We are so honored to be here with everyone here," Enhypen told the crowd. "We are so excited for our first Coachella performance. Tonight will go down in history."
 
Boy band Enhypen's performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12 [BELIFT LAB]

Boy band Enhypen's performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12 [BELIFT LAB]

 
The band shared the news of the new album in a Weverse live session held straight after the Coachella performance. The band sold 5.45 million albums in 2024, the third highest for any K-pop act.
 
"Enhypen has been diligently preparing for the sixth EP while also getting ready for the Coachella performances," the band's agency Belift Lab said.
 
Enhypen will hold its second Coachella performance on Saturday.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Enhypen Belift Lab

More in K-pop

Enhypen announces sixth EP release after completing first Coachella performance

The Boyz agency apologizes after Sunwoo criticized for alleged impolite behavior

Meovv to release first album 'My Eyes Open VVide' in May

NCT Wish is back with exciting second EP 'poppop' and global concert tour

Actor Nana slammed after calling Sunwoo of The Boyz 'very rude'

Related Stories

Enhypen to release second studio album in July, continuing fantastical storyline

Enhypen to release new digital single 'Loose' on April 4

Enhypen's Heeseung, Jake featured in Flo Rida song

Enhypen to host 'The City' festival in Indonesia on Aug. 9

Enhypen 'deeply deals with love' in its brighter second album
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)