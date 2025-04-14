Enhypen announces sixth EP release after completing first Coachella performance
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 10:16
- YOON SO-YEON
Having finished its monumental first Coachella performance, boy band Enhypen announced the release of its sixth EP on June 5 to the excitement of fans.
The band finished its first of two performances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last Saturday in California, showing off the stunning performance skills that the band has been well known for.
A series of posts using the hashtag "Enchella" went viral on X, formerly Twitter, where fans shared their excitement for Enhypen's successful Coachella debut.
"We are so honored to be here with everyone here," Enhypen told the crowd. "We are so excited for our first Coachella performance. Tonight will go down in history."
The band shared the news of the new album in a Weverse live session held straight after the Coachella performance. The band sold 5.45 million albums in 2024, the third highest for any K-pop act.
"Enhypen has been diligently preparing for the sixth EP while also getting ready for the Coachella performances," the band's agency Belift Lab said.
Enhypen will hold its second Coachella performance on Saturday.
