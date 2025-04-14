 Jennie rocks Coachella in first solo appearance
Jennie rocks Coachella in first solo appearance

Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 14:43
Jennie of girl group Blackpink performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 13. [AP/YONHAP]

The queen outdid herself again.
 
Jennie of girl group Blackpink has returned to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as a solo artist, rocking one of the largest music festivals in the world with her iconic performances filled with energy and poise.
 

Sporting a chic Western-style hat and sunglasses, Jennie opened her set with the track "Filter" on Sunday, setting the tone for a night marked by charisma, confidence and stage presence.
 
The performance marked her first solo appearance at the California-based festival, having previously appeared at Coachella with Blackpink in 2019, when the group made history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at the festival.
 
Jennie of girl group Blackpink performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 13 in Indio, California. [EPA/YONHAP]

The quartet returned in 2023 as headliners, becoming the first K-pop group to top the festival's lineup.
 
On Sunday, Jennie unveiled a distinct pop star identity, effortlessly shifting between fierce and sultry moods.
 
Her set list included her prerelease solo track "Mantra" (2024), followed by "Handlebars," "ZEN," "F.T.S." and "like JENNIE," each drawing thunderous chants of her name from the audience.
 
Jennie of girl group Blackpink performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 13 in Indio, California. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

"It feels like a dream to be back in this desert performing at the Outdoor Theatre," Jennie told fans on stage. "I hope we can all have fun together tonight."
 
She also expressed gratitude for the crowd's strong turnout.
 
"I didn't expect this many people to show up. It really looks like a huge crowd. Thank you for coming to my Coachella stage."
 
Her solo appearance follows fellow Blackpink member Lisa's performance at the festival on Friday. Jennie is scheduled to perform once more at Coachella on Sunday, April 20.

BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
