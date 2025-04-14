 K-pop legends 2NE1 end world tour with two encore shows at KSPO Dome
K-pop legends 2NE1 end world tour with two encore shows at KSPO Dome

Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 17:13
Girl group 2NE1's encore concerts for the ″Welcome Back″ tour held on April 12 and 13 at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop's legendary girl group 2NE1 finished its "Welcome Back" tour with 27 performances in 12 cities, bringing back nostalgic memories to 220,000 audience members around the world.
 
The tour finished with two encore concerts held at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul over the weekend, "proving once again why they bear the name K-pop legends," according to 2NE1's agency YG Entertainment.
 

The KSPO Dome was three times larger than the Olympic Hall where 2NE1 kicked off the tour last October. 
 
Girl group 2NE1's encore concerts for the ″Welcome Back″ tour held on April 12 and 13 at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

"We're so glad that we got to keep our promise to hold the finale concerts at a larger venue," members told the audience. 
 
"We were happy to have been able to sing with you all. We will never forget this beautiful day. We hope that we remain a precious memory to you all, as you are so us."
 
The quartet kicked off the "Welcome Back" tour last October, 10 years after holding its last tour "All or Nothing" in 2014. The group made stops in 12 cities around Asia including Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore.
 
Girl group 2NE1's encore concerts for the ″Welcome Back″ tour held on April 12 and 13 at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
