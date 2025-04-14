Meovv to release first album 'My Eyes Open VVide' in May
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 09:53
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Girl group Meovv will release its first album "My Eyes Open VVide" on May 12, the group's agency The Black Label said Monday.
The album comes eight months after Meovv made its debut last September with single "Meow" and six months after the band's second single "Toxic" was released last November.
Meovv will release one of the album's songs, titled "Hands Up," on April 28 as a teaser for the whole album.
Meovv, pronounced "meow," debuted with the single "Meow" on Sept. 6 as The Black Label's first girl group. The group has been keeping a low profile compared to other K-pop groups that actively release YouTube or other online content.
The members of Meovv are Gawon, Sooin, Anna, Narin and Ella.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)