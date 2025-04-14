 Meovv to release first album 'My Eyes Open VVide' in May
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Meovv to release first album 'My Eyes Open VVide' in May

Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 09:53
Girl group Meovv's new single ″Hands Up,″ slated for release on April 28 [THE BLACK LABEL]

Girl group Meovv's new single ″Hands Up,″ slated for release on April 28 [THE BLACK LABEL]

 
Girl group Meovv will release its first album "My Eyes Open VVide" on May 12, the group's agency The Black Label said Monday.
 
The album comes eight months after Meovv made its debut last September with single "Meow" and six months after the band's second single "Toxic" was released last November.
 

Related Article

 
Meovv will release one of the album's songs, titled "Hands Up," on April 28 as a teaser for the whole album.
 
Meovv, pronounced "meow," debuted with the single "Meow" on Sept. 6 as The Black Label's first girl group. The group has been keeping a low profile compared to other K-pop groups that actively release YouTube or other online content.
 
The members of Meovv are Gawon, Sooin, Anna, Narin and Ella.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Meovv The Black Label

More in K-pop

Enhypen announces sixth EP release after completing first Coachella performance

The Boyz agency apologizes after Sunwoo criticized for alleged impolite behavior

Meovv to release first album 'My Eyes Open VVide' in May

NCT Wish is back with exciting second EP 'poppop' and global concert tour

Actor Nana slammed after calling Sunwoo of The Boyz 'very rude'

Related Stories

The Black Label's Meovv signs partnership contract with Capitol Records ahead of debut

The Black Label begins auditions to find the next Rosé or Taeyang

Blackpink Rosé tells Meovv to 'love music deeply' ahead of debut

Jeon Somi to release new summer song on Friday

Rosé and Bruno Mars' 'APT.' tops Spotify global chart, hits 114 million views on YouTube

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)