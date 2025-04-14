The Boyz agency apologizes after Sunwoo criticized for alleged impolite behavior
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 10:14
- YOON SO-YEON
One Hundred Label apologized for failing to "properly manage" Sunwoo, a member of boy band The Boyz who recently came under fire for allegedly acting rude to staff, but said it would still press charges against people who write hateful comments.
"We sincerely apologize for failing to properly manage our artist regarding his personal character," One Hundred Label said in a press release on Sunday evening.
"We are well aware that Sunwoo could have easily been seen as controversial. Sunwoo has talked with the other person and has been reflecting on his actions. But we are deeply regretful of how things are unfolding in a way that the artist and the company are regretting."
The company swore to take proper measures so that similar situations will not occur in the future, but still warned that anyone spreading ungrounded rumors or uploading hateful comments could face firm legal measures.
"We cannot overlook any ungrounded or malicious comments regarding this situation, for the sake of protecting our artist," the agency said. "We are preparing to take severe legal measures."
The apology came after a video went viral earlier this month on X (formerly Twitter), showing Sunwoo apparently bossing the staff around and not thanking them.
In the video, he was spotted shouting, “My AirPods!” after appearing to drop his AirPods on the floor. Sunwoo is seen walking away from the spot, instead of retrieving the items himself, and later receiving them from a security guard with one hand.
In Korea, it is considered polite to receive something from someone with two hands, especially if the other person is not a close acquaintance or is older than the recipient. The footage shows the security guard passing Sunwoo his AirPods with two hands, but the idol appears to receive them with one.
Prior to the agency's apology, Sunwoo wrote to fans on a communication platform, saying that was scared of how vicious people were — but didn't apologize.
"Do you think I would be crazy enough to show to the guard when everyone is watching? I'm so speechless that I feel like I should reflect back on my actions, but I'm so scared about how people can post malicious comments based on those few seconds in the video," he said.
Meanwhile, actor Nana commented on the video, saying, "Someone needs to tell him off," and has since seen her Instagram account bombarded with aggressive comments from Sunwoo fans.
