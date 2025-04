Actor, director delve into Korea's real-life underworld for new film 'Yadang: The Snitch'

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

In Korean criminal slang,refers to drug offenders who act as brokers in the narcotics underworld. These individuals provide drug-related information to law enforcement and strike plea deals for reduced sentences in exchange for cooperation — often turning a profit in the process.When the posters for "Yadang: The Snitch" began appearing ahead of its release on Wednesday, many Koreans assumed it was a politically charged film. Yadang in Korean also means “opposition party.”“Yadang: The Snitch" is a crime thriller that delves into this rarely explored element of Korean society. The film follows Lee Kang-su, played by actor Kang Ha-neul, who becomes a yadang under the watchful eye of prosecutor Ku Kwan-hee, played by actor Yoo Hae-jin, after being falsely accused of a drug crime.With Kang-su’s help, Ku racks up arrests and accelerates his career, while narcotics detective Oh Sang-jae, played by actor Park Hae-joon, repeatedly misses out on suspects due to the duo’s behind-the-scenes maneuvering.But Ku, blinded by ambition, is swayed by Jo Hun, played by actor Ryu Kyung-soo, the son of a presidential front-runner who has been caught for drug offenses. In an attempt to cover up the scandal, Ku plots to eliminate Kang-su, Sang-jae and actress Um Su-jin, played by actor Chae Won-bin, who had been helping Sang-jae with his investigation. The three barely survive and unite to take revenge on those who betrayed them.The film portrays the high-stakes power games among the three characters, blurring the lines between legality and crime as they each pursue their own desires — drawing comparisons to “Inside Men” (2015), but set in the world of drugs.To hear more about the film, Kang, 35, who offers his fresh take on a reckless, vengeance-fueled character, and filmmaker Hwang Byeong-gug, 57, who returns to the director’s chair for the first time in 14 years since “Special Investigation Unit” (2011), met with local reporters last week for an interview at a cafe in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. The following are edited excerpts.Hwang:It was an article about how drug offenders gather at prosecutors’ offices to share drug information. The term yadang mentioned in the article struck me as a figure hovering between good and evil, legality and illegality. That ambiguity made it a fascinating subject for a film.Kang: That’s what drew me to the project, too. At first, I thought it was a fictional concept. But once I realized it was real, I wanted to bring that intriguing world, its characters and its story to the screen.Hwang: About half the scenes and characters in the film are based on real events. I interviewed over 100 drug offenders and people in law enforcement. The character of prosecutor Ku is a composite of several real prosecutors. Detective Oh Sang-jae, who suffers because of the prosecutor-yadang collusion, was inspired by two actual officers who experienced similar ordeals. Scenes — such as drug busts in the heart of Gangnam and the police catching a suspect at Yongsan Station only to have prosecutors swoop in and take him — were all incidents that really happened.Hwang: I never met anyone alone. I always took someone with me and chose places with CCTV. Once, I was even mistaken for a drug offender during research and had to take a urine test at a police station. I cooperated with the test because I thought the experience might help shape a realistic scene. It actually became part of the film.Hwang:They are. The ones I met drove imported cars and wore luxury brands — very flashy. Unlike dealers who stay underground, they flaunt themselves because they believe they have powerful connections.Kang:That self-assurance is part of what makes Kang-su compelling. There's a scene early on that explains the yadang character, and I purposely played it with a lighter tone so it wouldn’t feel too heavy from the start. I added some playful elements too.Kang: If I portrayed the character as too evil, people might hate him. But I also couldn’t make him too sympathetic. I kept adjusting my performance — pulling back when he seemed too bad, and pushing forward when he felt too good — always aiming for the middle ground.Hwang: Some viewers say the sex scene in the drug den is too explicit, but I wanted to realistically depict the dangers and horrors of drug addiction. What I saw and heard was far worse than what’s shown. I even met a young man whose IQ dropped to 65 due to drug abuse. That scene is a turning point in the film, which is why we gave it special attention.Kang: I watched a lot of foreign documentaries on drug addiction. I discussed with the director how far I should go, and we agreed I needed to hit rock bottom. I wanted to show pain and chaos — from hallucinations in a locked room to hitting my head on a wall until I bled. That part was cut. In the aftermath, I chose a stuttering speech pattern to reflect lingering trauma.Hwang: There are only so many narrative patterns in revenge stories. What matters is how you make them feel new. I aimed for a fast-paced, satisfying film with action and a strong ending.Kang: I’ve never really had a thing for noir. I prefer shows like “When the Camellia Blooms” (2019) or “When Life Gives You Tangerines.” I wasn’t thinking of “Inside Men” at all. I just focused on matching the film’s energetic tone with my acting.Kang: We even had to change a line. Originally, the narration said 16,000 drug offenders were arrested in a year based on 2021 data. But the number kept rising, so we re-recorded it to say 28,000. Including unreported offenders, the figure could be over 500,000.Hwang: Some people try to link the film to the current political climate, but the script was written in 2021. Ku isn’t an absolute villain. He’s just a man who gave in to temptation. Ku probably didn’t expect to end up like this when he was a rookie. In his office, there’s a frame with the phrase, “When the nest is destroyed, even the eggs are broken” — meaning if the rule of law collapses, so do the people. 