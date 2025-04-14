 Lee Byung-hyun's 'The Match' tops box office for third straight weekend
Lee Byung-hyun's 'The Match' tops box office for third straight weekend

Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 09:17 Updated: 14 Apr. 2025, 09:27
A scene from the film ″The Match″ [BY4M STUDIO]

"The Match," starring Lee Byung-hyun and Yoo Ah-in, topped the weekend box office for the third consecutive week, data showed Monday.
 
The Korean sports drama, which premiered March 26, attracted over 300,000 moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, bringing its total audience to 1.8 million, according to the Korean Film Council.
 

Based on the real-life rivalry between two legendary Korean Go players, the movie follows the mental journey of Cho Hoon-hyun (Lee), who discovers the young genius Lee Chang-ho (Yoo) and takes him under his wing at the height of his professional career.
 
"The Match" was followed by Rami Malek's spy thriller "The Amateur," which drew 47,963 viewers, and Ha Jung-woo's black comedy "Lobby" with 41,512.
 

Yonhap
