Tom Cruise to visit Seoul in May to promote 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning'

Tom Cruise will visit Korea next month to promote his upcoming movie “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,” its local distributor Lotte Entertainment said Monday.“Hello Korea, I am so excited to share that I'll be returning to Seoul with the cast of 'Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning' in May,” the actor said in a video message. “I look forward to seeing you all very, very soon. Thank you.”It will mark his 12th visit to the country since his first trip in 1994 to promote “Interview with the Vampire.” His most recent visit was in 2023 for “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”The exact date of his arrival has yet to be announced.The actor has earned the affectionate nickname of “Kind Tom ajeossi,” a Korean term used to refer to a middle-aged man, for his warm interactions with Korean fans.“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” is the eighth installment of the action franchise. The film is set to have its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 14.Yonhap