 Korea's copyright organization signs deal to safeguard Korean music in Thailand and Britain
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 15:53
The Korea Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers logo [KOSCAP]

The Korean Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (Koscap) signed a partnership with British copyright organization PRS for Music and the Music Copyright Thailand (MCT), promising to protect Korean musicians' copyrights in the two countries.
 
The society signed an agreement with PRS on Monday and one with MCT on March 27. Both apply retroactively starting Jan. 1, according to Koscap.
 

PRS (Performing Right Society) for Music was founded in 1914 as a copyright management organization and manages the music copyrights of major pop stars such as The Beatles, Elton John and Adel. It is a member of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (Cisac).
 
The deal with MCT is also meaningful because Thailand is a well-known consumer of Korean content, especially K-pop and K-dramas. MCT is actively seeking content copyright protection as it adapts to the digital age.
 
Under the new agreements, more than 400,000 musical works by approximately 5,000 Koscap members will now be represented by PRS and MCT, according to the Korean organization.
 
“These agreements mark a meaningful milestone,” said Koscap Chairman Han Dong-heon. “For many of our members, their music will be systematically protected and monetized in key international markets. We see this as just the beginning and will continue building global partnerships to ensure our creators are fairly compensated wherever their music is heard.”
 
Koscap will also present its strategy implementation plans at the upcoming Cisac general assembly in May.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Koscap copyright

