Seoul Spring Festival's mission to make chamber music more accessible in Korea
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 18:27 Updated: 14 Apr. 2025, 18:51
- JIN EUN-SOO
A misconception that the genre is difficult to understand and lacks dramatic elements has kept it from drawing the spotlight, compared to operatic and symphonic performances.
Seoul Spring Festival of Chamber Music, a chamber music-dedicated festival held in Seoul's spring and now in its 20th year, wishes to bring the genre closer to listeners and make it more accessible to both classical aficionados and the general public.
“Once you take your first step into chamber music, it's hard to not like it,” said violinist Kang Dong-seok who is directing the festival for 20 editions at the news conference held Monday.
“As a matter of fact, chamber music is more enjoyable than solo performances because of its versatility whereas solo performances can be a bit simple. Twenty years ago when I first started this festival, there was not a single festival dedicated to chamber music whereas in other countries they are really common. A lot has changed in Korea's classical music scene since then so I believe I have achieved a portion of my goal.”
How to enjoy chamber music
For classical music lovers, chamber music is at the epicenter of in-depth listening experiences.
“Chamber music reflects the very inner core of the composer,” said Kim Sang-jin, a violist who has participated in all editions of the festival since 2006 at the Monday news conference.
“If you listen to chamber music carefully, you can take a look inside the composer's intricate inner self. Also, during the performance as well, you really get to see the musicians up close.”
From a musician's point of view, chamber music is also a true joy, because it is not just about “me doing well but about forming harmony by listening to what other's are playing,” according to pianist Kim Young-ho who is also participating in all 20 editions of the festival.
Even if you are not yet an avid fan of chamber music, the versatile repertoire presented by up to 20 musicians for one-day of performances will offer plenty to see, according to the director Kang.
In addition to the well-known chamber repertoire, Seoul Spring Festival of Chamber Music is known to be introducing lesser known works and musicians to the public.
“One of the biggest joys and prides of serving as an artistic director of the festival is introducing new music,” said Kang.
“There are festivals that repeat the same repertoire but there are so much music out there that's remarkable but that hasn't been introduced to the world yet. I think that is the real meaning of this festival, being able to introduce less-famous people and less-famous music.”
Award-winning pianists Cho Seong-jin and Sunwoo Yekwon have taken to this festival's stage in previous editions when they were budding artists.
Recommended performances by Kang include Walter Rabl's “Quartet for Clarinet, Violin, Cello and Piano” to be performed on April 23 as well as Joachim Raff's “Fantasy for Piano Quintet in G Minor” to be performed on May 2.
“I take recommendations from peers as well as finding sources on YouTube when selecting what to include in the festival,” said Kang.
This year's Seoul Spring Festival Of Chamber Music titled “20 Candles” — referring to its 20th anniversary — takes place from April 22 to May 4 at venues like the Seoul Arts Center, the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts and the residence of Korea's former President Yun Po-sun.
