Burglar of comedian Park Na-rae arrested

Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 12:41
Television personality Park Na-rae [JDB ENTERTAINMENT]

The robber of comedian Park Na-rae’s home has been arrested, the television host and comedian’s PR agency ENP Company said Monday.
 
The news comes a week after the agency confirmed that several expensive items with an estimated value of tens of millions of won were stolen from Park’s residence and that she was “emotionally distressed.”
 

Afterward, Park reported the robbery to the police, providing evidence such as surveillance footage of her home.
 
The police have already issued an arrest warrant against the perpetrator, according to the agency.
 
“The allegations that it was an inside job are false,” the agency said in a press release. “We sincerely ask the public to refrain from making such unconfirmed reports.”
 
The agency added that it would take legal action against anyone who spreads false information online.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
