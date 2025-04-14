Park Na-rae’s burglar a 30-year-old male stranger, police say
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 21:49 Updated: 14 Apr. 2025, 21:58
- SHIN MIN-HEE
The identity of Park Na-rae’s burglar is a 30-year-old male stranger, according to a briefing by the police on Monday.
The perpetrator was arrested on Thursday and is already under investigation, according to the police.
The thief was unaware that the house he broke into belonged to Park and committed the crime alone. He also attempted to sell off the stolen goods.
After looking through the surveillance footage of Park’s home, police found that the perpetrator was the same criminal in a separate burglary case that happened in Yongsan District, central Seoul, last month.
The police are set to forward the case to the prosecutors’ office soon.
The same day, Park’s PR agency ENP Company confirmed that the burglar was arrested.
Park’s house has appeared numerous times in MBC’s variety show “I Live Alone” (2013-), in which the comedian and television host revealed that she had bought it for 5.5 billion won ($3.87 million) in 2021.
