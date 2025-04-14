More in Television

Park Na-rae’s burglar a 30-year-old male stranger, police say

'The Art of Negotiation' star Lee Je-hoon reveals parallels between character and own philosophy

New cooking show featuring chef Paik Jong-won indefinitely postponed

What to stream: Jude Law as a fed, a 'Law & Order' reunion and David Oyelowo in an oddball comedy

Webtoon 'The Remarried Empress' to get drama treatment