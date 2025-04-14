 Park Na-rae’s burglar a 30-year-old male stranger, police say
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Park Na-rae’s burglar a 30-year-old male stranger, police say

Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 21:49 Updated: 14 Apr. 2025, 21:58
Comedian and television host Park Na-rae [NEWS1]

Comedian and television host Park Na-rae [NEWS1]

 
The identity of Park Na-rae’s burglar is a 30-year-old male stranger, according to a briefing by the police on Monday.
 
The perpetrator was arrested on Thursday and is already under investigation, according to the police.  
 

Related Article

 
The thief was unaware that the house he broke into belonged to Park and committed the crime alone. He also attempted to sell off the stolen goods.
 
After looking through the surveillance footage of Park’s home, police found that the perpetrator was the same criminal in a separate burglary case that happened in Yongsan District, central Seoul, last month.
 
The police are set to forward the case to the prosecutors’ office soon.
 
The same day, Park’s PR agency ENP Company confirmed that the burglar was arrested.
 
Park’s house has appeared numerous times in MBC’s variety show “I Live Alone” (2013-), in which the comedian and television host revealed that she had bought it for 5.5 billion won ($3.87 million) in 2021.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags thief police investigation

More in Television

Park Na-rae’s burglar a 30-year-old male stranger, police say

'The Art of Negotiation' star Lee Je-hoon reveals parallels between character and own philosophy

New cooking show featuring chef Paik Jong-won indefinitely postponed

What to stream: Jude Law as a fed, a 'Law & Order' reunion and David Oyelowo in an oddball comedy

Webtoon 'The Remarried Empress' to get drama treatment

Related Stories

Murder-suicide suspected after two women, two men found dead at Paju hotel

New powers

[Today's Cartoon] 2022.11.18

Police on hunt for woman in connection to children's bodies found in New Zealand

Police investigate deepfake porn at schools nationwide
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)